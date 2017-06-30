Renzi says pursuing change not past political formulas (2)

Milan, June 30 - Ex-premier and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Friday as PD chapters went into an assembly in Milan that "we are interested in changing people's lives, not following the formulas of the politics of the past." He said "that's why a digital link was born today (bit.ly/democratica), that's why we'll meet with the chapters in Milan, that's why we'll wage the electoral campaign talking of content and ideas. Only this. Forward, together". After a poor performance in Sunday's mayoral run-offs across Italy, Renzi is resisting calls to join forces with small parties to the left including the splinter MDP group, saying this would be a return to unstable alliances of the past. As Renzi meets the PD chapters in Milan, the MDP and other small leftwing forces will team up in Rome with former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia's Progressive Field group to form a group provisionally called Insieme (Together).