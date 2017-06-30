Woman probed for beating husband

Genoa
30/06/2017
Genoa, June 30 - A Tunisian woman has been served a restraining order after beating up her Italian husband in front of their young daughter for at least two years, judicial sources said Friday. The man, who ended up in hospital with a broken jaw and teeth knocked out at least twice, is looking for somewhere to go after finding that all domestic violence shelters in the Genoa area only cater for women, the sources said. A judge stripped the woman of her parental rights over the 40-year-old couple's seven-year-old daughter. The woman has been placed under investigation for domestic violence and grievous bodily harm.
