Rome

Bangladeshi beaten up after getting council flat (2)

Attacked by 4 Italians in Rome

Bangladeshi beaten up after getting council flat (2)

Rome, June 30 - A 52-year-old Italian citizen of Bangladeshi origin was beaten up by four 20-something Italian men after asking for directions to his new council flat in the Rome district of Tor Bella Monica Monday, judicial sources said Friday. The victim of the alleged racist beating, Howlader Dulal, has been in Italy for 26 years and works in a restaurant on a regular contract, sources said. He has a heart condition and two children, one of them disabled. These factors led to his being near the top of the list for council housing, sources said. After the beating, sources said, Rome city hall got to work to find Dulal a council flat in another part of the city. Last December there was a similar episode in the San Basilio district when residents staged an angry protest against the granting of a council flat to a Moroccan family, who was forced to change district.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

di Leonardo Orlando

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori

Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori

di Rosario Pasciuto

Muore schiacciato dal trattore

Muore schiacciato dal trattore

di Alessandro Amodio

Catanzaro, l'accordo c'è, manca solo la firma

Catanzaro, l'accordo c'è: ecco i soci

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33