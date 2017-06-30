Bangladeshi beaten up after getting council flat (2)

Rome, June 30 - A 52-year-old Italian citizen of Bangladeshi origin was beaten up by four 20-something Italian men after asking for directions to his new council flat in the Rome district of Tor Bella Monica Monday, judicial sources said Friday. The victim of the alleged racist beating, Howlader Dulal, has been in Italy for 26 years and works in a restaurant on a regular contract, sources said. He has a heart condition and two children, one of them disabled. These factors led to his being near the top of the list for council housing, sources said. After the beating, sources said, Rome city hall got to work to find Dulal a council flat in another part of the city. Last December there was a similar episode in the San Basilio district when residents staged an angry protest against the granting of a council flat to a Moroccan family, who was forced to change district.