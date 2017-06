Pope blesses borstal rugby camp

Milan, June 30 - Pope Francis on Friday sent his blessing to a two-day rugby camp at Milan's Beccaria juvenile prison. The camp was led by Azzurri great Diego Dominguez and Eduardo Oderigo, a lawyer who has used rugby for rehabilitation in Argentine jails. Writing to the staff and the 40 borstal inmates involved, Francis said "when you find it hard to 'get out of the scrum', remember not to lower your gaze, but to raise it so as not to lose sight of the try-line, because you are called to go there. "It's hard to get there on your own, but together, using team work, you can". Oderigo said "a tackle can change your life".