New tax revenue agency goes digital 'to cut waiting time'

Rome, June 30 - The new tax-collection agency "Agenzia delle Entrate-Riscossione", which replaces Equitalia, is debuting with "new digital tools to cut waiting lines across all 200 branches of the old Equitalia", the new agency said Friday. An app will also be available in a few weeks to improve service and book a visit to the closest office. Equitalia was accused of pursuing tax arrears too aggressively and bureaucratically, and allegedly going after little fish rather than the bigger ones it could not get. photo: Equitalia chief Ernesto Maria Ruffini under new logo