Don't approve Sicily accounts - Audit Court PG (2)

Palermo, June 30 - The prosecutor general of the Audity Court for Sicily, Pino Zingale, on Friday asked the court not to approve the Sicilian regional government's general balance sheet for 2016 because of alleged irregularities in it. Zingale contested the failure to set up three funds: for the risk of legal expenditures; to cover potential liabilities on derivatives operations; and on possible losses incurred by public bodies controlled by the region. He also asked for an analytic list of residual assets (credits to be obtained) and residual liabilities (debts to be extinguished) as well as a second list showing income and spending "for the complete sterilisation of the 2016 balance sheet".