Udine

G7 University: CRUI Award to 'example of courage' Malala

'Right to equality based on knowledge'

G7 University: CRUI Award to 'example of courage' Malala

Udine, June 30 - The Knowledge CRUI Award on Friday was given to the 2014 Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on the final day of the G7 University event in Udine. The prize was awarded to Yousafzai "for her work in favor of the right of girls to attend school, an example of courage, determination and awareness that the right to equality and the construction of a sustainable and better future is solely based on knowledge". The two-day international event is organized by the Italian Conference of University Rectors (CRUI) with the University of Udine. Presenting the award, Desmond Bermingham, the director of programs of the Varkey Foundation, which works to improve education standards for underprivileged children worldwide, said Malala was today in school as education is an "absolute priority" for her. She said the young Pakistani activist represents a symbol for all the "hidden heroines" around the world. Sophie Nuber, a student at Cardiff University, received the prize on her behalf.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

di Leonardo Orlando

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori

Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori

di Rosario Pasciuto

Muore schiacciato dal trattore

Muore schiacciato dal trattore

di Alessandro Amodio

Catanzaro, l'accordo c'è, manca solo la firma

Catanzaro, l'accordo c'è: ecco i soci

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33