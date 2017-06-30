G7 University: CRUI Award to 'example of courage' Malala

Udine
30/06/2017
Udine, June 30 - The Knowledge CRUI Award on Friday was given to the 2014 Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai on the final day of the G7 University event in Udine. The prize was awarded to Yousafzai "for her work in favor of the right of girls to attend school, an example of courage, determination and awareness that the right to equality and the construction of a sustainable and better future is solely based on knowledge". The two-day international event is organized by the Italian Conference of University Rectors (CRUI) with the University of Udine. Presenting the award, Desmond Bermingham, the director of programs of the Varkey Foundation, which works to improve education standards for underprivileged children worldwide, said Malala was today in school as education is an "absolute priority" for her. She said the young Pakistani activist represents a symbol for all the "hidden heroines" around the world. Sophie Nuber, a student at Cardiff University, received the prize on her behalf.
