++ 3 charged in death of woman carrying twins ++

Milan, June 30 - A Milan preliminary investigations judge on Friday sought the indictment of a doctor and two obstetricians at the Mangiagalli Clinic on charges of manslaughter in the deaths of Claudia Bordoni, a 36-year-old woman who died on April 28, 2016, and the twin girls she was carrying. Prosecutors had asked the case to be shelved but the judge granted a plea from Bordoni's relatives.