Ex-student confesses to killing teacher (2)

Turin, June 30 - A 22-year-old Italian man, Gabriele Defilippi, on Friday confessed to killing his 49-year-old former French teacher Gloria Rosboch and cleared his 54-year-old former boyfriend and alleged accomplice Roberto Obert of having any part in strangling her in a wood near Turin in Obert's car on January 13 2016. Prosecutors have now asked for a life sentence for Defilippi, who said: "I'm the material author of the crime, Obert had nothing to do with it". A few days before Rosboch was killed, Defilippi told his then-girlfriend Sofia Sabhou he needed to "get rid" of her, Sabhou said according to court documents presented in March. Sabhou told magistrates in Ivrea investigating the case that the 22-year-old Defilippi confided in her while he was drunk, saying he feared "spending three years in jail" for stealing 187,000 euros from the victim under the pretence that he was investing them for her. "We must make her disappear, my mother also knows everything", he reportedly told Sabhou, who added she didn't think he was talking seriously at the time. Sabhou also claimed Defilippi's friend Obert first had the idea of disposing of the 49-year-old teacher. Both Defilippi and Obert have confessed to the murder. Defilippi and his boyfriend Obert, were arrested in February, hours after the teacher's remains were found in a landfill runoff tank. Defilippi's mother, Caterina Abbattista, has also been arrested. The three face charges of conspiracy to commit premeditated murder. Prosecutors say the suspects conspired to kill the teacher because she had entrusted Defilippi with 187,000 euros, which he was supposed to invest on her behalf. He also allegedly promised they would have a life together. Failing to see any returns, Rosboch reported her former student for fraud in September.