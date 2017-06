Unipol announces reorganization, bad bank creation (2)

Rome, June 30 - Italian insurance group Unipol said Friday that it was reorganizing its business, with the transfer of two insurance units to UnipolSai and the creation of an internal bad bank to take on around three billion euros of bad loans from its lender, Unipol Banca. Unipol also announced that UnipolSai, which it controls, had ended a bancassurance joint venture with Banco BPM. Unipol's shares on the Milan stock exchange were up 3.1% on Friday but UnipolSai's were down 2.4%.