G7 University: Manifesto stresses mobility, sustainability

Udine, June 30 - The participants of the G7 University event in Udine, which concludes Friday, approved a Manifesto that stresses higher education's role in promoting "democratic participation in social life and social mobility". The Manifesto also said that education is "fundamental to promoting economic, social and environmental sustainability". The document called for high education's role in the formation of new generations, especially woman and people in developing countries, to be supported, including via international mobility, with European institutions acting as a driving force. After the work of over 250 figures from the top universities of the seven most industrialised nations along with experts from Spain, Jordan and the Vatican City at four round tables on specific subjects, a document with requests to the political authorities for the future of the planet was compiled. The Manifesto calls on the authorities to "implement interdisciplinary cooperation" and "increase the weight of economic, social, cultural and environmental sustainability" in degree and masters courses. It also calls for partnership initiatives between university institutions and external parties in wealthy and developing countries. Among the most innovative proposals are those for a sort of "student passport" that makes it possible to transfer the right to education and acquired skills to any part of the globe. This is linked to a request for universities to commit to promoting the teaching of global citizenship as an interdisciplinary field, with courses for all disciplines and flexibility in study plans featuring non-academic parties. Finally, the Manifesto calls on European countries in particular to take the initiative of extending mobility experiences similar to Erasmus to students from all over the world and work to ensure competence in this field is entrusted to the EU.