Brexit talks should not be battle, Alfano says

'UK not an adversary' says Italian foreign minister

Rome, June 30 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Friday said turning Brexit talks into a battle would be a mistake. "It is in Europe's best interest to show that Brexit was not an optimal deal for the United Kingdom, in part to prevent this from becoming an enviable precedent that can be pursued by others", the foreign minister said in a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart Anders Samuelsen. "However, this doesn't mean that it should be turned into a struggle or a bilateral war, which would be a mistake". "We need to have a practical approach that is based on the assumption that the United Kingdom is leaving the EU but not Europe and Europe has different levels of cooperation. "Brexit should reaffirm Europe's strength but should not turn the United Kingdom into an adversary".

