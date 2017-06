Life term requested for Caputo in Fortuna case (2)

Naples, June 30 - Naples prosecutors asked for a life sentence and six months in isolation for Raimondo Caputo for allegedly sexually abusing and killing a six-year-old girl, Fortuna Loffredo, in 2014 in the Naples suburb of Caivano. Prosecutors Domenico Airoma and Claudia Maone also demanded a 10-year prison term for Caputo's ex, Marianna Fabozzi, for aiding and abetting the sexual abuse. Caputo, 45, is on trial for the repeated sexual assault and ultimate killing of Loffredo, who plunged from a balcony to her death on June 24, 2014. His live-in girlfriend is suspected of being an accomplice to Caputo's sexual abuse of her own young daughters. Testimony from children living in the apartment complex where Fortuna lived, was repeatedly raped, and ultimately died have led the Loffredo family and others connected to the investigation to suspect a wider pedophile ring was at work there.