Election law must oblige alliances - Prodi

Bologna, June 30 - Twice Italian premier and former European Commission President Romano Prodi said Friday that Italy needs a new election law that forces parties to form coalitions. Italy is set to have a general election early in 2018 at the latest and there are fears that, with the current systems for the Lower House and Senate, the outcome will be inconclusive. "Either we have an election law that obliges us to come together or there's nothing for it," Prodi said. "In a fragmented country, the election law is not made to photograph the country, but to give a stable government".