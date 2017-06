Bossetti life term for Yara murder airtight-prosecutor

Brescia, June 30 - Brescia prosecutor Marco Martani told an appeals court on Friday that construction worker Massimo Bossetti's life sentence for the November 2010 murder of 13-year-old schoolgirl Yara Gambirasio was 'airtight". Bossetti is appealing against the first-instance conviction, with his lawyers contesting the validity of DNA traces of him allegedly found on Yara's underwear. Bossetti, who has always declared his innocence, has been in jail since June 16, 2014.