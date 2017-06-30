Biggest rises in income, spending since 2011-ISTAT (2)

Rome, June 30 - Italian households' disposable income rose by 2.4% in the first quarter of 2017 with respect to the same period in 2016, while consumer spending was up 2.6% in year-on-year terms, ISTAT said Friday. In both cases it was the biggest year-on-year rise since the third quarter of 2011. The national statistics agency said disposable income was up 1.5% in the first quarter with respect to the previous three months, while consumer spending rose 1.3% quarter-on-quarter. Italian households' purchasing power rose 0.8% in the first quarter of 2017 with respect to the previous three months, ISTAT said. Purchasing power had fallen in the final quarter of 2016. The agency added that, in year-on-year terms, first-quarter purchasing power was 1.2% higher than in the same period last year. Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for the first quarter was 4.3%, down 0.6 of a percentage point on the 4.9% registered in the same period last year, ISTAT said. It is the lowest deficit figure for the period since 2000. Italy's tax-to-GDP ratio for the first quarter of 2017, meanwhile, was 38.9%, up 0.3 of a percentage point on the same period last year, the agency said. Gross fixed investment in the civil service dropped 3.8% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, ISTAT said on Friday. It is the fifth consecutive year-on-year drop.