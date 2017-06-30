3.5 and 3.9-magnitude tremors overnight shake Amatrice area

Rome
30/06/2017
Rome, June 30 - A 3.9-magnitude tremor with an epicenter close to the Lazio town of Amatrice in central Italy was reported at 2:25 am on Friday morning, the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) reported. Another 3.5-magnitude tremor was registered in the same area shortly before midnight, the INGV also said. The area around Arezzo, in Tuscany, also registered a 3.1-magnitude quake last night. Central Italy suffered a series of devastating earthquakes last year, including one in August that claimed around 300 lives. Amatrice was one of the towns worst hit by the quakes that struck mountainous areas between Lazio, Umbria and Marche.
