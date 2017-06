Turin mayor probed over deadly stampede

Turin, June 29 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino is under investigation for a deadly stampede on June 3 after some of the victims filed lawsuits questioning her administration's responsibility in the incident, official sources confirmed on Thursday. Erika Pioletti, 38, died and 1,527 people were injured after panic spread for unknown reasons through a crowd watching the Champions League final in a Turin square. The prosecutor's office kicked off a probe into the incident, which took place in the wake of deadly terror attacks in Britain. Critics have accused the local government run by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement of poor organization.