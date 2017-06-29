Teen gang-rape victim leaves Italy, returns to Germany

Naples, June 29 - A teen who was gang-raped a year ago at 15 in the southern town of Pimonte near Naples has returned to Germany with her family after local authorities failed to give her the support they had promised, the Child Protection Guarantor of the Campania region, Cesare Romano, said Thursday. The teen last July reported that she had been raped by 12 teens, including her boyfriend. The rape victim and her family were forced to abandon "the community they had gone back to with enthusiasm and many sacrifices" after living as immigrants in Germany while the 12 teens "will continue to run free, undisturbed", said the guarantor. Eleven of the 12 teens reported by the girl are serving time in a community while another one lives with his family.