Woman charged with murdering Italian in London

London
29/06/2017
London, June 29 - The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that a 25-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Pietro Sanna, a 23-year-old Sardinian found stabbed to death at his home the Canning Town district of London on Monday. Hasna Begum, who is reportedly of Bangladeshi origins, appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday 3 July. According to some media reports, Begum was Sanna's flat mate, although others give her as a neighbour. She is said to have been the person to have reported that Sanna was dead before the arrival of his brother Giomaria, who also lives in London.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta
di Leonardo Orlando
Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online