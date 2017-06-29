London

Woman charged with murdering Italian in London

Pietro Sanna, 23, found stabbed to death on Monday

Woman charged with murdering Italian in London

London, June 29 - The Metropolitan Police said Thursday that a 25-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of Pietro Sanna, a 23-year-old Sardinian found stabbed to death at his home the Canning Town district of London on Monday. Hasna Begum, who is reportedly of Bangladeshi origins, appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday 3 July. According to some media reports, Begum was Sanna's flat mate, although others give her as a neighbour. She is said to have been the person to have reported that Sanna was dead before the arrival of his brother Giomaria, who also lives in London.

