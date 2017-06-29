Merkel says Italy will get help on asylum seekers (2)

Berlin, June 29 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that "we will help Italy" with the asylum-seeker crisis. "This need in dear to our hearts," she added at the press conference at the end of a preparatory summit in Berlin ahead of next month's G20. European Council President Donald Tusk said the final G20 statement should contain "a concrete reference to the fight against traffickers of human beings". But French President Emmanuel Macron's support for Italy appeared more conditional. "We support Italy and France must do its bit on the asylum of people seeking refuge," he said. "Then there is the problem of economic refugees and this is not a new issue - 80% of the migrants that arrive in Italy and economic migrants. We must not get mixed up".