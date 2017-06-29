Mattarella backs govt banks intervention (2)

Montreal
29/06/2017
Montreal, June 29 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday said a government rescue of two insolvent lenders has cost less public money than in other European countries. Speaking to journalists and Canadian economists who were asking him about Italy's stability during his official visit to Montreal, Mattarella said: "Over the past few days the government, with an intervention that concerned the last two banks in difficulty, secured the Italian banking system with financial support that was significantly less than the amount other European countries" had to spend. The president noted that securing the Italian banking system is "another important intervention made by the government". "The economic recovery is growing in Italy and international authorities have revised up Italian GDP forecasts, which means that recovery that started at a slower pace than the EU average is growing". On Monday Intesa Sanpaolo took over the 'good' assets of two insolvent lenders, Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza (BPVI), for a symbolic price of one euro. The move prevents a disorderly failure of the medium-sized banks and the rescue, which sees the new good banks stripped of their non-performing loans, will require some 5.2 billion euros in public money, plus another 12 billion in guarantees.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta
di Leonardo Orlando
Feto morto all'ottavo mese, denuncia dei genitori
di Rosario Pasciuto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online