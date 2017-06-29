Montreal

Mattarella backs govt banks intervention (2)

Secured system, says president in Montreal

Montreal, June 29 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday said a government rescue of two insolvent lenders has cost less public money than in other European countries. Speaking to journalists and Canadian economists who were asking him about Italy's stability during his official visit to Montreal, Mattarella said: "Over the past few days the government, with an intervention that concerned the last two banks in difficulty, secured the Italian banking system with financial support that was significantly less than the amount other European countries" had to spend. The president noted that securing the Italian banking system is "another important intervention made by the government". "The economic recovery is growing in Italy and international authorities have revised up Italian GDP forecasts, which means that recovery that started at a slower pace than the EU average is growing". On Monday Intesa Sanpaolo took over the 'good' assets of two insolvent lenders, Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza (BPVI), for a symbolic price of one euro. The move prevents a disorderly failure of the medium-sized banks and the rescue, which sees the new good banks stripped of their non-performing loans, will require some 5.2 billion euros in public money, plus another 12 billion in guarantees.

