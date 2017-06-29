Rome

Swimmer drowns in rough waters on Savona beach

Three others rescued

Swimmer drowns in rough waters on Savona beach

Rome, June 29 - One person drowned on Thursday morning while three other swimmers were rescued after they got caught in rough currents on a beach in the north-western city of Savona. The four beachgoers from Turin had decided to go for a swim in spite of the rough sea, rescuers said. Two were pulled from the water by other beachgoers while a third was rescued by helicopter and taken to the San Paolo hospital in Savona for treatment. The body of the victim, aged 50, was found close to the beach by port authorities and firefighters at the scene.

