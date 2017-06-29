Milan

Municipal police officer kills chief, self

Shooting in San Donato Milanese

Municipal police officer kills chief, self

Milan, June 29 - A municipal police officer in the town of San Donato Milanese shot dead his superior and then killed himself on Thursday. The man reportedly shot the deputy commander in the chest and then shot himself in the head in the municipal offices of San Donato Milanese, a town in the Milan area. The work relationship of the two men had allegedly turned sour before the murder-suicide, according to preliminary reports.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

di Leonardo Orlando

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Uccide la moglie e si suicida

Uccide la moglie e si suicida

Op. Filo rosso, le foto degli arrestati

Op. Filo rosso, le foto degli arrestati

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33