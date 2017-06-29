Municipal police officer kills chief, self

Milan
29/06/2017
Milan, June 29 - A municipal police officer in the town of San Donato Milanese shot dead his superior and then killed himself on Thursday. The man reportedly shot the deputy commander in the chest and then shot himself in the head in the municipal offices of San Donato Milanese, a town in the Milan area. The work relationship of the two men had allegedly turned sour before the murder-suicide, according to preliminary reports.
