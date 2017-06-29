Udine

CRUI award to Nobel Peace laureate Malala at G7 University

Ceremony to wrap international event

CRUI award to Nobel Peace laureate Malala at G7 University

Udine, June 29 - The ceremony to present the Knowledge CRUI Award to the 2014 Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai will be one of the events wrapping up the G7 University summit running Thursday through Friday in the north-eastern city of Udine. The final phase of the international event, organized by the Italian Conference of University Rectors (CRUI) with the University of Udine, will start with the plenary session of four round tables held during the event for the final draft of the "Manifesto of the G7 University-Education for All". The document will set the guidelines for universities to contribute to the cultural, social and economic development of their countries in a perspective of sustainability and global citizenship. The University of Udine is promoting, alongside the international summit, the third edition of the Knowledge festival 'Conoscenza in festa' with scientific and cultural events across Udine.

