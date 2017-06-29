Gentiloni demands EU give concrete help on migrants (2)

Berlin, June 29 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday demanded the EU deliver urgent help for Italy to manage the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "We are under pressure and we ask for a concrete contribution from the Europeans," Gentiloni said at a press conference at the end of a preparatory meeting in Berlin ahead of the G20. "Italy has never ducked its commitments and it does not intend to do so, but we call for a discussion of the role of the NGOs (rescuing asylum seekers at sea), the Frontex mission and the resources available to work in Libya and other African countries". Italy took a formal step to protest the emergency with Brussels Wednesday and said that foreign ships may be stopped from docking in Italian ports unless the situation improves. Rome said the situation, with its impact on social and political life, was "unsustainable" and "at the limit" after over 12,000 migrants landed within 48 hours.