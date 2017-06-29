Cardinal Pell takes leave after sex abuse charges (3)

Vatican City, June 29 - Cardinal George Pell said Thursday that he had taken leave of absence from a top Vatican post to defend himself of sexual assault charges in his homeland Australia. "I'm totally innocent of these charges," Pell, 76, told a press conference after Victoria state Police said he had been summoned to appear in court to face multiple counts of "historical sexual assault offenses". The Vatican press office said Pope Francis had granted Pell a leave of absence as prefect of the secretariat for the economy "so he can defend himself". "All along I have been completely consistent and clear in my total rejection of these allegations," Pell said, adding that he had kept Pope Francis regularly informed about the situation. Pell blasted media leaks about the case and said he was the victim of "relentless character assassination". "I'm looking forward, finally, to my day in court," the cardinal said. "The whole idea of sexual abuse is abhorrent to me". The Vatican said the pope had appreciated Pell's honesty during his three years of work in the Roman Curia and was grateful for his work on reforms in the economic and administrative sectors. "The Holy See expresses its respect for the Australian justice system that will have to decide the merits of the questions raised," the statement read. "At the same time, it is important to recall that Card. Pell has openly and repeatedly condemned as immoral and intolerable the acts of abuse committed against minors; has cooperated in the past with Australian authorities (for example, in his depositions before the Royal Commission); has supported the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors; and finally, as a diocesan bishop in Australia, has introduced systems and procedures both for the protection of minors and to provide assistance to victims of abuse".