FVG platform for culture, governor tells G7 University

Udine, June 29 - Friuli-Venezia Giulia Governor Debora Serracchiani on Thursday said that the G7 University event running in Udine until Friday is an achievement for the region, "which is interesting and useful". Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the international event's inauguration ceremony, Serracchiani said that "this is especially important for our 'foreign policy'". The governor cited, in particular, the region's "accords with the foreign and education ministries and a recent protocol of agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston that go in the right direction, the exchange of good practices and the possibility for FVG (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) to become a 'platform' for culture, research and innovation that are not just necessary for the country but also for this side of Europe".