Udine

FVG platform for culture, governor tells G7 University

'Region promotes research, innovation for Italy, Europe'

FVG platform for culture, governor tells G7 University

Udine, June 29 - Friuli-Venezia Giulia Governor Debora Serracchiani on Thursday said that the G7 University event running in Udine until Friday is an achievement for the region, "which is interesting and useful". Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the international event's inauguration ceremony, Serracchiani said that "this is especially important for our 'foreign policy'". The governor cited, in particular, the region's "accords with the foreign and education ministries and a recent protocol of agreement with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston that go in the right direction, the exchange of good practices and the possibility for FVG (Friuli-Venezia Giulia) to become a 'platform' for culture, research and innovation that are not just necessary for the country but also for this side of Europe".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta

di Leonardo Orlando

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Messina, rogo devasta due auto

Uccide la moglie e si suicida

Uccide la moglie e si suicida

Op. Filo rosso, le foto degli arrestati

Op. Filo rosso, le foto degli arrestati

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33