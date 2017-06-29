Udine

Italy investing in education, Fedeli says at G7 University

'Serious difference with Europe, research out of Stability Pact'

Italy investing in education, Fedeli says at G7 University

Udine, June 29 - Education Minister Valeria Fedeli on Thursday said Italy started investing in education and research once again in 2014 after cutting resources. "It is true that up until four years ago funding for education and research was cut in Italy while we have started to reinvest since 2014", the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the G7 University event running in Udine through Friday. "It's still not the best because there very serious differences remain compared to other European countries, but we have inverted the trend and should continue", the minister went on to say. "I am still convinced that we have to set this as a priority in Europe as well because investments in education, training and research need to be out of the Stability Pact". Fedeli called for investment "as fast as possible" to build a "society and economy of knowledge" to implement the EU education and training strategy 2020 strategy and the UN 2030 Agenda to ensure inclusive and quality education for all and lifelong learning.

