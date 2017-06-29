EU says won't leave Italy alone with migrant crisis (3)

Paris
29/06/2017
Paris, June 29 - European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos pledged Thursday that Italy will not be left alone to cope with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. Italy took a formal step to protest the emergency with Brussels Wednesday and said that foreign ships may be stopped from docking in Italian ports unless the situation improves. Avramopoulos described the situation as "dreadful". "We are in permanent contact with the Italian government, today and tomorrow we will talk again," he said in response to a question posed by ANSA at the presentation of an OECD report on migrants. "The most important thing is that the European Union won't leave Italy alone. "We are by Italy's side, we perfectly understand the situation on the ground and I'm sure we will resolve it... (including with) new aid solutions". On Wednesday Rome said the situation, with its impact on social and political life, was "unsustainable" and "at the limit" after over 12,000 migrants landed with 48 hours.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Perde il controllo della moto e si schianta
di Leonardo Orlando
Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online