G7 University highlights Italy's achievements, Fedeli says

Udine, June 29 - Education Minister Valeria Fedeli on Thursday said the G7 University event in Udine highlighted Italy's accomplishments in the academic world. "Organizing a G7 University in Italy has the meaning of highlighting what is being done and has been done over the past two years - investing as a country in the value of university for all of Italy", the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the G7 event. "The fact that we are working in a G7 dimension means that the rest of the world must invest in quality and the possibility of enrolling in university a higher number of young men and women", she added. "We are truly aiming to implement the fourth goal of the UN 2030 Agenda" - ensuring inclusive and quality education for all and promoting lifelong learning.