G7 University starts in Udine on 'Education for all'

Udine, June 29 - Over 250 people including rectors, university professors, students, institutional representatives, entrepreneurs and experts from 10 countries are scheduled to draft a manifesto on "Education for all" aimed at promoting global cultural growth as part of the first G7 University event in the north-eastern city of Udine June 29-30. The G7 University on Thursday and Friday is promoted by the Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI) to coincide with the Italian presidency of the G7. Participants include leading academics from the Group of Seven countries - Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Great Britain and the United States - as well as the Vatican, Jordan and Spain. The summit, titled "G7 University - University education for all. Actions for a sustainable future", will focus on universities as an engine for sustainable development and global citizenship in every area of the world. After the inauguration ceremony attended by Valeria Fedeli, the Italian minister of education, university and research, four round tables will focus on the four themes at the heart of the G7: education and sustainability; global citizenship; university and cultural development; culture, and society; and economic development. On Friday, June 30, a plenary session will discuss the final theses of the round tables to draft a final document, the "Manifesto of the G7 University" and present it to the public. Overall, 107 universities and research institutes from Italy and abroad will be represented at the G7 (81 Italian and 15 foreign universities, 11 research centers) as well as 63 public institutions and private organizations. The University of Udine is also organizing the third edition of the Italian knowledge festival "Conoscenza in Festa" to coincide with the international summit with events and meetings across the city.