Cardinal Pell takes leave after sex abuse charges

Vatican City, June 29 - Cardinal George Pell said Thursday that he had taken leave of absence from a top Vatican post to defend himself of sexual assault charges in his homeland Australia. "I'm totally innocent of these charges," Pell, 76, told a press conference after Victoria state Police said he had been summoned to appear in court to face multiple counts of "historical sexual assault offenses". The Vatican press office said Pope Francis had granted Pell a leave of absence as prefect of the secretariat for the economy "so he can defend himself".