'Something broken' between PD and voters - Franceschini (3)

Rome, June 28 - Culture Minister and ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) bigwig Dario Franceschini on Wednesday said "something has been broken" between the PD and its voters under leader Matteo Renzi, and "it must be repaired" before next year's general election. The PD fared badly in mayoral run-offs across Italy on Sunday, with the centre right taking 12 mayors from it, even in traditional strongholds like Genoa, Pistoia, Piacenza and Sesto San Giovanni, 'Italy's Stalingrad'. Renzi, who has been accused of shifting the PD too far to the centre, said squabbling on the centre left, which has seen the leftwing MDP split from the PD, was to blame, and ruled out broad alliances with the left that have been successful in the past. "When you lose," Franceschini told La Repubblica newspaper, "it means that something has been broken with your electorate, with the country, and you have to understand, you have to repair the rift". The culture minister said "we aren't just faced with a political defeat for the centre left, but with a crossroads, which concerns not only us, the PD, and our field, but the destiny of the country in the next few years". "The path to be taken can only be that of rebuilding the centre left". Sports Minister Luca Lotti, one of Renzi's closest allies, responded to Franceschini's plea by saying that "we can't always call everything into question again". Franceschini shot back: "the discussion has just started". PD spokesman Matteo Richetti, another close Renzi aide, said eh could "categorically rule out" Renzi "taking a step backwards", noting that he had swept to a crushing victory in the PD primaries to be re-elected leader just two months ago. Richetti also ruled out the possibility of there having been an "orchestration" of recent statements criticising Renzi's alleged stubborness and unwillingness to seek allies to the left, by former centre-left leaders Walter Veltroni and Romano Prodi, coupled with Franceschini. One of the leaders of the MDP, Pier Luigi Bersani, who has said he would be prepared to join forces with a Renzi-less PD, told Corriere della Sera newspaper that It was "ungenerous" and "even scoundrel-like" to blame the MDP and former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia's Progressive Field (CP) for Sunday's defeats. "It takes nerve to get angry with those people like me and Pisapia who went to places where the PD leaders were just mist, like Genoa and La Spezia, to try to put up a bulwark against the right," he said. "I see elements of ungenerosity which to many appear even scoundrel-like".