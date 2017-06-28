Contemporary art shines on the Palatine

Rome, June 28 - Over 100 works including large installations, sculptures, paintings, photographs and works on paper by prominent Italian and foreign artists will bring a fresh look to the archaeological site of the ancient Palatine Hill. The exhibition opens on Wednesday and will run through October 29. It is one of the most highly anticipated exhibitions on the contemporary art calendar. Artists whose works will be exhibited include: Marina Abramovic, Gino De Dominicis, Marcel Duchamp, Gilbert & George, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Mario Schifano, Mario Airò, Maurizio Cattelan and Vedovamazzei. In addition to bringing together different generations,the exhibition - entitled 'From Duchamp to Cattelan. Contemporary Art on the Palatine' - is meant to restore links between the Capitoline site, the city and its public. The show has been able to bring a selection of works kept in the Alt Museum, founded by prominent Italian architect Tullio Leggeri. Leggeri is one of the leading Italian art collectors and has been working since the early 1960s to support the creative development of generations of Italian and foreign artists, young and old.