Soccer: Karsdorp joins Roma

Rome, June 28 - Netherlands right back Rick Karsdorp joined AS Roma from Feyenoord Wednesday in a 14-million-euro deal plus a maximum five more in bonuses. "I'm here to realise my dreams," said the 22-year-old. Director of Football Ramon Monchi said Karsdorp would "fit in well with the plans" of new coach Eusebio Di Francesco. Karsdorp, who played 78 times for Feyenoord starting in 2014, has two Netherlands caps.