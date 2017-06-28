Pope creates five new cardinals (2)

Vatican City, June 28 - Pope Francis on Wednesday created five new cardinals, raising the number of these 'princes of the Church' to 225 including 121 cardinal electors who can vote for a new pope. After this, his fourth consistory, Francis has created 60 'porporati' including 49 electors. Handing over their berettas and rings, the pope told the new cardinals that "your realities are victims, cast-offs, refugees" and warned them not to get "distracted by other interests". The five new Cardinals are: Jean Zerbo, Archbishop of Bamako, Mali; Juan José Omella, Archbishop of Barcelona, Spain; Anders Arborelius, Bishop of Stockholm, Sweden; Luis Marie-Ling Mangkhanekhoun, Apostolic Vicar of Paksé, Laos; and Gregorio Rosa Chávez, Bishop of Mulli, Auxiliary of the Archdiocese of San Salvador, El Savador. The pope focused on the mission of service to which the new Cardinals are called. "Jesus calls you to serve like him and with him," Francis said, "to serve the Father and your brothers and sisters." The pope went on to say, "He calls you to face as he did the sin of the world and its effects on today's humanity." Pope Francis went on to exhort the cardinals, whose red garb represents the blood they are willing to shed in dying for the Church: "Follow him, and walk ahead of the holy people of God, with your gaze fixed on the Lord's cross and resurrection." The consistory took place on the eve of the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, martyrs and patrons of the Church.