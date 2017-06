Pisa bus driver gets 9 more years for sex with minors

Pisa, June 28 - A Pisan school bus driver got nine more years in jail for paying seven minors for sex in 2013, judicial sources said Wednesday. The man and already been sentenced to nine years for similar acts committed in 2011. The driver allegedly gave small sums of money to the minors, whom he lured on social media. One of the minors' mothers called police after finding one of the man's messages on WhatsApp.