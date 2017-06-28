Unvaccinated girl, 9, died of measles in April (3)

Rome
28/06/2017
Rome, June 28 - A nine-year-old girl died in a Rome hospital on April 28 from complications from a bout of measles which she had not been vaccinated against, the Bambino Gesù Hospital said Wednesday. The girl, who lived near Latina south of Rome, was admitted on April 19 with a gene-related disease, a chromosome abnormality. She came down with a fever and conjunctivitis on April 14 and was diagnosed with measles on April 26. The complications that resulted included pneumonia and respiratory insufficiency, the latter of which was cited as cause of death. The government recently made it compulsory to have 12 vaccinations before being allowed into school up to the age of six.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online