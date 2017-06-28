Pistoia

Man arrested for stalking in Pistoia

Pistoia, June 28 - A 30-year-old Frenchman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stalking a Pistoia woman of the same age he met in a dance school six years ago. The man allegedly continued to stalk the woman despite being cautioned several months ago, judicial sources said. Over the years he allegedly set up many fake social media accounts to bombard the woman and her relatives with declarations of love and his desire to marry her while remaining a virgin, police said. He had a life-size photo of his alleged victim at his bedside.

