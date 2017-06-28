25 mn seized from 'poor' businessman

Salerno

Salerno, June 28 - Italian tax police on Wednesday seized 25 million euros in assets and shares from a businessman in Agropoli near Salerno who for years has been declaring income just above the poverty line, police said. They said the construction and car sales entrepreneur, who already had property seized for loan sharking and extortion in 2013, had set up a number of front companies where family members featured as owners instead of him.

