First tetanus case in 30 years in unvaccinated child

Oristano, June 28 - An unvaccinated 10-year-old boy has developed tetanus, the first case in children in Italy for 30 years, after falling off his bike and cutting his head in Sardinia last weekend, sources said. The boy's parents reportedly refused treatment with an anti-tetanus gel, sources at Oristano hospital said. The boy's condition is improving and his life is not in danger although he has typical symptoms including muscle cramps and some paralysis of cranial nerves, they said.