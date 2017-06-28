Rome

Not 'winking' at Renzi, Berlusconi tells Salvini (2)

All centre right to meet on programme - Salvini

Not 'winking' at Renzi, Berlusconi tells Salvini (2)

Rome, June 28 - Three-time premier and centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday denied rightwing populist Northern League leader Matteo Salvini's claim that he was "winking" at ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi in view of a possible post-election grand alliance next year. "They are Salvini's opinions and they don't correspond to the truth," the media mogul told State TV. Berlusconi reiterated his satisfaction at the centre right's strong showing in mayoral run-offs across Italy where it won 12 mayors from the centre left. "The united centre right is the top bloc," he said, "so we are looking to the future with confidence". Salvini, who is vying with Berlusconi for the leadership of the centre right, said that "by mid-July" he would arrange a meeting "open to all those who think they are part of the centre right to talk about programmes, above and beyond the leadership which is an issue that is more of interest to the media". Asked about Berlusconi's reassurance that he was not set to do a post-election deal with Renzi, Salvini smiled "now my mind is at rest".

