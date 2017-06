Prison warder kills wife, self (2)

Cosenza, June 28 - A 53-year-old prison warder shot dead his 45-year-old wife with his service pistol before shooting himself dead in their home at Montalto Uffugo near Cosenza Wednesday, police said. Their 18-year-old daughter, who was in the house, called the police. The wife, named as Maria Grazia Russo, had accused her husband Giovanni Petrasso of cheating on her, police said. This led to continual rows, the last of which culminated in the murder-suicide, they said. Petrasso worked at Cosenza jail.