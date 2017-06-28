Rome

Italy takes formal EU step over migrant situation (2)

Rome raises issue of asylum seeker arrivals - sources

Rome, June 28 - Italy is taking a formal step with the European Commission in relation to the large numbers of asylum seekers landing on its shores, ANSA sources said Wednesday. Over 10,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Italy since Saturday. The government has given its ambassador to the EU, Maurizio Massari, a mandate to formally raise the issue with European Migration and Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, the sources said. Rome's message to the Commission is that Italy is facing a serious situation and Europe cannot look the other way. It is unsustainable, Italian diplomatic sources said, that all rescue ships should land in Italy. If the situation does not change, they said, Italy may be forced to deny permission to dock to non-Italian-flagged ships or ones that are not part of European missions.

