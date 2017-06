9 'Ndrangheta arrests in Lamezia Terme

Reggio Calabria, June 28 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested nine suspected members of the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta mafia in the Calabrian town of Lamezia Terme. Those arrested, members of the Giampà clan, are suspected of mafia association and of extorting many businessmen in the area, police said. The operation was a follow-up to a major one against the Giampàs exactly five years ago, on June 28, 2012.