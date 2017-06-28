Piacenza

50 clock-in cheats probed in Piacenza (2)

Piacenza, June 28 - Some 50 suspected clock-in cheats have been placed under investigation for fraud after allegedly clocking in to work at Piacenza city council offices only to go about their own business, judicial sources said Wednesday. "Some went to the gym and some went shopping," said chief prosecutor Salvatore Cappelleri after the council offices were raided. Investigations also concern some cases of misappropriation, police said, after suspects allegedly used work vehicles for non-work purposes. Of the 50 probed, 10 are out on bail and 40 under arrest including one under house arrest, judicial sources said. Police said they had CCTV evidence on the alleged cheats. photo: Palazzo del Comune (town hall) in Piacenza

