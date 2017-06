Nurse nabbed for killing old man with caustic soda

Isernia, June 28 - A 45-year-old nurse was arrested Wednesday for the murder with caustic soda of a 77-year-old pensioner from Pratella near Caserta in a Venafro hospital a year ago, judicial sources said. Celestino Valentino had been in the hospital near Naples for several months after suffering a cerebral ischemia that had paralysed him. The nurse made him drink caustic soda, police said. She denies the charges.