Inflation slows to 1.2% in June (2)

Inflation slows to 1.2% in June

Post-January low

Inflation slows to 1.2% in June

Rome, June 28 - Italy's inflation rate fell to 1.2% in June from 1.4% in May, its lowest since January, ISTAT said in provisional data Wednesday. The consumer price index fell 0.1% on a monthly basis. The rate was 1.9% in April. ISTAT said the drop was led by food and energy products, while transport prices were up. "Underlying inflation rose from 0.7% in May to 0.9% in June," the statistics agency added. The so-called inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought goods rose 0.7% in June compared to 1.6% in May.

