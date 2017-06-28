Russia to try to interfere in Italian vote-Ukraine minister (2)

Rome, June 28 - Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday that Russia was trying to attack democracies all over the world, not just the United States, adding that Moscow "will try to manipulate the elections in Italy because Italy is very important for Russia". Italy is set to have general elections early in 2018 at the latest. "Russia has already tried," Klimkin said. "It will try in the future with hackers and fake news". Klimkin also said he suspected Russia was behind Tuesday's huge cyber attack that hit organisations across the world, especially Ukraine. "Russia definitely could be behind this exercise," Klimkin told the forum held in collaboration with the CeSi international studies centre. Italy was the worst-hit country after Ukraine by the cyber-attack, researchers at European cybersecurity software firm ESET said Wednesday. It said 78% of the detected attacks were in Ukraine, with 10% in Italy, followed by 5% in Israel and 2% in Serbia.